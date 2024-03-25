South Africa: Progress Made At Troublesome Power Stations

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo, says although challenges continue, at least five power stations identified for attention and intervention are beginning to show improvement.

Nxumalo was speaking during an Energy Action Plan (EAP) media briefing on Monday.

"One of the stations identified was Kusile Power Station, where we were running one unit and it was also not running at full capacity. At Kusile now, we have actually taken it out of recovery station because it is running exceptionally well, on average above 90% availability.

"It shows that we have taken the lessons from Medupi [power station], which has been consistently running at those levels. Kusile has now turned the corner," he said.

Kusile power station is located in Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, improvements are being seen at the Majuba, Matla, Duvha and Kriel power stations, which are all located in Mpumalanga.

"With the work that we've done, we've seen a significant improvement at Majuba in terms of reduction of partial load losses and also trips at that plant. That plant is also running exceptionally well, so is Matla power station as well.

"Duvha has been doing exceptionally well, except for the boiler failures but on average, Duvha is on the right track. It is actually performing much better than it was a year ago. Kriel power station is also seeing good improvement," he said.

Nxumalo conceded that Kendal and Tutuka power stations "have not improved as expected".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We understand why. With Tutuka... we are starting to commission those units so in the next two months, we are going through a major commissioning period. We expect that Tutuka will start performing much better than what has happened.

"Kendal we understand the issues there [and] we are now also starting to commission the units. We are dealing with both the partial [load losses] and the unavailability," he said.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, Eskom has suspended load shedding between 5am and 4pm daily followed by Stage 2 load shedding in the evening. This pattern will be repeated until further notice.

"Load shedding will be suspended... until 4pm on Monday when Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Tuesday.

"This pattern of suspending load shedding from 5am until 4pm and Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice," the power utility said on social media platform, X.