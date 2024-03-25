Namibia: Swapo Condemns Violence Against Russian Citizens

Following a recent terror attack in Russia, Swapo said differences in ideology should never justify the use of violence against innocent and unarmed civilians.

On Friday, gunmen belonging to the Islamic State (IS) opened fire and detonated explosives at a concert venue near Moscow, killing at least 133 people and wounding more than 100.

The secretary general of Namibia's ruling party, Sophia Shaningwa, in a statement issued on Sunday condemned the killing of the unarmed Russian civilians, saying the act threatens the "peace and stability" of Russia.

"Under no circumstances should those who differ with the leadership of the Russian Federation and its ideological position resort to the killing of innocent and unarmed Russian citizens," she said.

Shaningwa said all the criminals who are involved in "these shameful and inhumane attacks" must be apprehended to account for the pain and despair they have caused.

"We equally condemn countries, organisations or individuals who are complicit in harbouring terrorists, enabling them to commit such despicable crimes against humanity. The Swapo party strongly stands with the people of Russia during this extremely difficult time," Shaningwa said.