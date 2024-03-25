Kenya/Malawi: Rising Stars Pick Tough Lessons After Defeat to Malawi

25 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's Rising Stars finished second at the tri-nation tournament in Lilongwe, after losing 3-1 to hosts Malawi in their second and final match on Sunday evening.

Malawi, who had earlier beaten Zimbabwe 3-2 in their opening match finished top of the tree with six points, with Kenya finishing second with three points following their 3-1 opening day victory over the Zimbabweans.

Some suspect defending and jitters inside the box from the Stars backline saw Malawi run on to a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Emmanuel Savieli and Chifuniro Kamenya.

Ezekiel Omuri halved the deficit for Kenya late on with an effort on the volley into an empty net from a cross on the left.

However, the home side scored the sucker punch in added time, Madalisto Safuli slamming home the ball from inside the box.

Stand in coach Anthony Akhulia believes the team gained massive experience from the two games they played, having beaten Zimbabwe 3-1 in their opening match last Friday.

