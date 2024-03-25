Kenya: Equity Hawks Complete Perfect Weekend With Comfortable Strath Win

Nairobi — Equity Hawks completed a perfect weekend in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women's Premier League, after a comfortable, well worked 77-32 victory over Strathmore University at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday.

Having picked another comfortable victory on Saturday, beating Africa Nazarene University (ANU) 53-21, Hawks earned four points from the weekend to move to 24, joint top with leaders Kenya Ports Authority and Zetech Sparks who dropped to third.

Jemimah Omondi was Equity's best player on the court as she picked a game-high 13 points, while Betty Kananu also had a good outing with 12 points. Rachel Akinyi also posted double figures with 11 points to her name in the well worked performance.

It was a better outing for the bankers compared to their victory over ANU, as they shot better and had more command of both halves of the court.

"We had stayed for close to a month without playing and there was some bit of rustiness. We struggled on Saturday because of lack of game fitness but on the second game we showed our strategy running the ball down the floor and pressure defense worked for us well," said Equity coach ben Oluoch after the game.

He added; "The girls felt they played badly on Saturday, but they opened up in the second game and we had a much better day. We have another four days of practice before our next game. We will work on different finishes around the rim, work on our shooting and basically work more on our offense."

Strathmore had tried to give Equity a close run in the first quarter, with Sharon Ogaji and Alexandra Juma running the show for the University girls from down their half, but Equity's experience was no match as they easily led 18-12 at the end of the first 10.

They were even more dominant in the second quarter where they restricted Strathmore to just four points while they had 19, doing better on the fast breaks and using their sizes under the rim with the tall Rita Anyango earning them a good advantage.

They led 37-16 at the halftime break. They kept the same momentum in the third quarter, with Omondi being specifically integral with her swift passing and splitting runs across the court.

In the fourth quarter, coach Oluoch could afford to heavily rotate his squad, as he looked to give everyone valuable game time to build their fitness.

Meanwhile in Mombasa, defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) were in the mood as they heavily beat JKUAT 96-27. Congolese Grace Malu was KPA's engine as she picked a game high 18 points with seven rebounds.

Belinda Okoth (15), Linda Alando (13), Selina Okumu (11), Vilma Owino (11), Hilda Ndegwa (10) also had double figure returns in the match, with point guard Carol Omondi also putting in a shift with nine points, two rebounds and three assists.