Rwanda Polytechnic Launches Inaugural Inter-College Sports Competitions

25 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwanda Polytechnic (RP), on Friday, March 23, officially inaugurated the first annual inter-college sports competitions.

Organised by RP in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, the inaugural event commenced with a football match between IPRC Kigali and IPRC Tumba at the IPRC Kigali stadium.

Featuring a wide range of games including football, volleyball, and basketball, the competition aims to foster sportsmanship and teamwork among the participants from all eight RP colleges.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Sylvie Mucyo, the Vice Chancellor of Rwanda Polytechnic, outlined plans to expand the tournament to include additional disciplines.

"This is just the beginning but we can already witness the happiness it has sparked among the students," she said.

"Our goal is to sustain this tournament annually and expand it. While we began with three disciplines, our ambition is to introduce as many games as feasible. With the support of our partners, we are confident in achieving this goal," she added.

Christian Ramba, a student from IPRC Kigali, shared his excitement, highlighting the benefits of connecting with peers, enhancing competitiveness, and showcasing talents through these games.

"This type of event is crucial for us. It allows us to interact with students from various colleges nationwide," he noted.

"Participating will boost our competitive drive, provide a relaxing outlet through sports, and offer students a platform to display their talents," he added.

Established by the government of Rwanda in 2017, Rwanda Polytechnic aims to roll out Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs nationwide.

Rwanda boasts eight IPRCs responsible for equipping a skilled workforce for the job market. These colleges provide practical skills, entrepreneurship training, and more, all under the umbrella of Rwanda Polytechnic.

