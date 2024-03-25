Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Gisagara, Bugesera Are 2024 Champions

25 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

The 2023/24 Sitting Volleyball (SVB) Championship was concluded on Sunday, March 24, with Gisagara SVB men's team and Bugesera SVB women's team emerging the champions.

The league was played in form of a tournament, with group stages and playoffs. The playoffs spanned two days over the weekend, with the men's matches starting from the quarterfinals, while the women's at the semi-finals.

READ ALSO: Sitting V-ball: Rwanda women book ticket to Paris Paralympics 2024

In the women's finals Bugesera SVB secured their sixth consecutive championship by defeating Gicumbi with a score of 3-2 sets (14-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-10).

In the men's category, Gisagara SVB clinched the title by overcoming Gasabo in a closely contested match that ended 3-2 sets (25-17, 22-25, 14-25, 26-24, 15-12).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.