Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Gisagara, Bugesera Are 2024 Champions

The 2023/24 Sitting Volleyball (SVB) Championship was concluded on Sunday, March 24, with Gisagara SVB men's team and Bugesera SVB women's team emerging the champions.

The league was played in form of a tournament, with group stages and playoffs. The playoffs spanned two days over the weekend, with the men's matches starting from the quarterfinals, while the women's at the semi-finals.

In the women's finals Bugesera SVB secured their sixth consecutive championship by defeating Gicumbi with a score of 3-2 sets (14-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-10).

In the men's category, Gisagara SVB clinched the title by overcoming Gasabo in a closely contested match that ended 3-2 sets (25-17, 22-25, 14-25, 26-24, 15-12).