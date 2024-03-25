Rwanda: APR Wfc Crowned Second Division League Champions

APR WFC, on Sunday, March 24, clinched the FERWAFA second division league after beating Forever WFC 3-0 in the finals of the competition at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The second division league was played in a tournament form that involves group stages and playoffs.

During the game Vs Forever WFC, APR demonstrated dominance, leading the game 2-0 in the first half, before scoring their third in the second half.

All the three goals were scored by striker Zawadi Ukwishaka.

APR WFC won the trophy unbeaten. The team, along with fellow finalist Forever WFC are promoted to the topflight.

Following the match, Col Richard Karasira, the chairman of APR FC and APR WFC, said their promotion to the first division won't change their recruitment policy, as he emphasised the team's commitment to building on their existing talent rather than making extensive new player acquisitions.

"We are thrilled about our promotion to the first division, which was our goal from the start of the season. We believe in our young team and plan to strengthen strategically without disrupting the current line-up," he noted.