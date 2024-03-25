Eritrea: Adulis - Unveiling the Hidden Treasures of an Ancient Harbor

PART I

Nestled within the Foro sub-zone of the Northern Red Sea region, Adulis was once a venerable ancient harbor town that thrived as a pivotal trading hub many centuries ago. Particularly during the 4th and 5th centuries, Adulis played a crucial role in facilitating commerce between this region and inter-oceanic civilizations.

Beyond its economic significance, Adulis also served as a vital link between the coastal inhabitants and the offshore communities in the Highlands. It functioned as a primary transit route for transporting raw materials and minerals, facilitating trade with other civilizations.

Adulis is described in the 1st-century Periplus of the Erythraean Sea, a guide to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The guidebook describes the port as the center of ivory, hides, slave trade, and other exports from the interior.

Although some historical accounts indicate the French missionaries Vignaud and Petit in Eritrea discovered and explored Adulis in 1840, it was Henry Salt who first ventured to explore the ancient site in 1810. Since then, Eritrean and Italian experts have conducted numerous excavations and explorations, unearthing many ancient and historical artifacts, thus solidifying Adulis as a treasure trove of antiquity.

In 1906, researcher Richard Sandstrom carried out the first scientific excavation in the history of archaeology within the ancient port city of Adulis. Sandstrom's survey primarily focused on the northern part of Adulis, where he made remarkable discoveries. Among his findings were the most significant infrastructure within Adulis and a collection of coins.

Subsequently, Italian archaeologist Roberto Paribieni explored Adulis, which yielded similar traces to those unearthed by Sandstrom. Paribieni's investigations uncovered ancient vessels, including large, narrow containers for storing wine. These vessels were believed to have originated from the Gulf of Aqaba and were reminiscent of similar vessels commonly found in ancient Greece.

Following a hiatus of five decades without any excavations or surveys, 1961-1962 marked a renewed interest in the ancient port city of Adulis. During this period, Francis Anfrey, a French researcher, initiated a series of excavations in Adulis. However, Anfrey's archaeological endeavors yielded no significant departures from the findings of previous researchers. Regrettably, his exploration of the infrastructure and archaeological remnants of Adulis was conducted destructively. He handed over the artifacts he found during this time to the Ethiopian Museum because he was sponsored by the then colonial Ethiopia. .

An excavation and study work is undergoing a collaborative effort by Eritrean and Italian archeologists to uncover the hidden stories of the ancient town of Adulis.

Dr. Abraham Zerai, an archaeologist and anthropologist from the Archaeological Heritage Research Branch of the Culture and Sports Commission of the Northern Red Sea Region, says, "Adulis encompasses a substantial area of 40 hectares and boasts a civilization that dates back 1,500 years. Its origins can be traced to a village that emerged during the 1st century BC; over time, it expanded its territory and influence, reaching its peak by the 8th century AD. It is believed that Adulis gave rise to different civilizational developments in the African hinterland."

While Adulis was historically recognized as a port city, the present-day reality reveals a significant distance between the ancient port and the sea. Historical accounts suggest that the coastline, located initially a mere three kilometers from Adulis, has receded by an additional two kilometers. "It is important to note that the appearance of Adulis today does not accurately represent its past state. The passage of hundreds of years has transformed its landscape, and it is believed that Adulis was once much closer to the sea than its current distance suggests. In light of this, it is unlikely that Adulis, if it is to be considered a port city, was situated too far from the sea," adds Dr. Abraham.

Assessing the true nature of Adulis solely based on its present appearance proves challenging due to the various natural hazards to which the area is prone. These hazards, including earthquakes and powerful floods originating from the escarpments, have likely obscured the original structure of the ancient port. Consequently, these events, which altered the physical form of Adulis, have also impacted its historical significance. As a result, Adulis is often referred to as a "buried ancient port."

Moreover, Adulis is recognized as a port that leveraged its coastal advantage to establish trade connections between ancient kingdoms such as Kohayto, Metera, and Keskese and stretched as far as the Aksumite kingdom. The sea was pivotal in Adulis' rise as a civilization, facilitating its rapid growth and greater prominence than other contemporary civilizations. Adulis holds immense importance as it opened crucial trade routes, connecting the hinterland of the Horn of Africa with other civilizations through the rivers such as Hadas, Kumaile, and Ali Gede. These rivers flow through the region, depositing fertile soil and valuable minerals from the highlands, contributing to Adulis' agricultural prosperity. Above all, it is crucial to recognize that the trade routes played a pivotal role in Adulis' ability to develop and sustain its civilization for over 1,500 years.

When considering important aspects for comparison, the utilization of marine resources stands out for its ability to connect highland civilizations with transoceanic civilizations, such as linking the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean and the Eastern Mediterranean. Remains indicate these developments spanning over the centuries that have impacted the livelihood of the ancient settlers. Accordingly, we assume that the southwestern tip of this port city is where the oldest remains are found.

Dr. Abraham explains, "We have nine sectors dedicated to excavation and exploration. Each sector focuses on distinct areas and is divided into conservation, administration, restoration, excavation, and survey categories. Sectors 2, 4, 6, and 9 specifically conduct surveys that center on religious activities, emphasizing exploring traces associated with temples and churches. The objective is to identify the religious influence of Adulis as a port city in connection with the introduction of Christianity from the 3rd to the 6th century, considering the significant number of temples erected in this port. Various structures, including warehouses, temples, and multi-story residential buildings, are present in Adulis. The oldest sector is Sector 1, which houses artifacts that provide insights into the first century BC. The traces discovered in this sector differ entirely from those found in other sectors regarding architectural style, pottery, and other artifacts. Additionally, sectors 4, 5, 7, and 8 were established to preserve and expand exploration efforts when major rivers began to shift towards Adulis, posing a threat of damage."

The civilization of the port city of Adulis encompasses a broad range of historical and archaeological elements. Traces and artifacts from successive civilizations, including diverse architectural styles, temples, pottery, and various activities, offer indications of its inhabitants' cultural and economic life.

A Column prepared in collaboration with Eritrea's Culture and sports Commission