Angola: Former Basketball Player Afonso Silva Passed Away

24 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The former player who was a member of the senior men's national basketball team, Afonso Silva "Ti Fon", passed away today (March 24), in Luanda.

According to a family source, he was found dead at his residence, in the São Paulo neighborhood, urban district of Sambizanga, Municipality of Luanda.

The former national champion for Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) and 1º de Agosto is the brother of Marito, former goalkeeper for the National Football Team.

Ti Fon, who played as a left winger, was notable for executing long and short range shots.

He was a reference player, notably winning the African Championship with the National Team in Alexandria in 2003 and the bronze medal in Dakar in 1997.

He also became two-time African club champion representing 1º de Agosto in 2002 and 2004.

At his death, Afonso Silva worked as coach of the 1º de Agosto youth teams.

