Zimbabwe: Govt Bans Vacation School - Says Pupils Need to Rest

25 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) has put its foot down outlawing the conduct of extra lessons, guised as vacation classes, during the upcoming April school holidays.

In a circular this Monday, MoPSE permanent secretary, Moses Mhike argued that there were no disruptions in teaching and learning during the 56 days of the 2024 calendar set aside for the process, hence pupils needed to take a well-deserved break.

Mhike said henceforth all planned vacation classes for Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced levels as well as other non-examination classes were banned.

"The ministry notes with appreciation the requests that have been received from some of its sectors to allow for the uptake of vacation school for exam classes of Grade 7, 'O' and 'A' level during this April holiday.

"Having consulted widely on the matter and taking cognisance of the fact that the school term had no disturbances at all to the teaching and learning programme, therefore, authority is NOT GRANTED that schools facilitate a vacation school during this April school holidays for the Grade 7, 'O' and 'A' level candidates, as well as non-examination classes," said Mhike.

Pupils need the holiday break to cool off and engage in independent learning where need be, including utilizing the Zimbabwe Learning Passport.

Mhike ordered all provincial education directors (PEDs) to ensure the directive is enforced in public, private and mission schools as well as independent colleges.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary acknowledged the seamless teaching and learning process during the first term of 2024, which ends this week.

He emphasised that dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment by tutors to educate and nurture the young minds of pupils have not gone unnoticed.

"The creativity and passion brought about by all teachers in the classrooms that made learning engaging, interactive and inspiring for our pupils is commendable and the ministry remains grateful," Mhike said.

The second term is expected to resume on May 7, 2024.

