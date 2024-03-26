South Africa: Traffic Authorities on High Alert Ahead of Easter Weekend - South African News Briefs - March 26, 2024

Traffic Authorities on High Alert Ahead of Easter Weekend

South African traffic authorities are gearing up for a busy Easter long weekend with a focus on reducing road fatalities, reports News24. They will be targeting reckless drivers, those under the influence of alcohol, and unroadworthy vehicles. Light delivery vehicles (bakkies) and public transport will receive special attention due to their increased presence on the roads during this period. Law enforcement will be deployed on routes with the highest traffic volumes, including the N1, N2, N3, and N4. Authorities will conduct vehicle inspections at points of departure and focus on driver compliance. This increased enforcement aims to address speeding, drunk driving, pedestrian safety, and unroadworthy vehicles.

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula Granted Week Reprieve Amid Legal Tensions

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has temporarily postponed potential arrest by the State until after an impending court ruling, reports News24. Despite facing prosecution, she asserts the charges against her are unfounded and the prosecution's tactics illegitimate. Mapisa-Nqakula's legal team contends that her right to legal representation is being undermined by the State's refusal to delay her arrest until her attorney is available. They argue for her to be summoned to court rather than arrested. The State accuses Mapisa-Nqakula of forming a corrupt relationship with a defense contractor and using bribes to fund home renovations. The credibility of a key witness and the handling of the case by law enforcement officials have been fiercely debated. Mapisa-Nqakula also seeks judicial review of evidence against her, which the State vehemently opposes, denying any leaks and dismissing her entitlement to such information.

Police Rescue Kidnapped Cousins After Nearly Three Weeks

Police have successfully rescued Mohamed Bataviya, 19, and Zahraa Mohamed, 17, who were kidnapped nearly three weeks ago in Brits, reports IOL. The cousins were abducted in front of a primary school, prompting a search that led to the arrest of several suspects in Klipgat near Ga-Rankuwa. Details remain limited, with police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirming arrests and ongoing medical examinations for the cousins. The scene is still being processed, and further information will be provided once available. While the cousins are reported to be in good health and undergoing assessment, it remains unclear if a ransom was demanded. Initial reports indicated that armed suspects forced the cousins out of their vehicle and into a separate car before fleeing the scene. One suspect was previously arrested in connection with the incident.

More South African news