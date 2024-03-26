Zimbabwe: SA Braces for Increased Easter Traffic

SOUTH Africa expects to see one million travellers going in and out of the country through its ports of entry over the Easter Holidays and has deployed 400 additional staff to its major border posts, including Beitbridge.

A total of seven million travellers use Beitbridge border post yearly, while 1 200 commercial trucks, 200 buses and 3 000 light vehicles cross through the border post daily.

Light vehicle and human traffic can rise threefold during major holidays, including the festive season and Easter.

Already, Zimbabwean border officials have beefed up staff and activated the border efficiency management plan that was used to clear traffic during the festive season.

The regional immigration officer in-charge of Beitbridge, Mr Joshua Chibundu, said they had adequate manpower to clear traffic at all the three terminals.

"Following the recent deployment of additional staff and the separation of traffic into the three terminals, we anticipate to have no problem in the clearance of large volumes of traffic associated with Easter holidays," said Mr Chibundu.

"We have cancelled off leave days so that we have all hands on deck. There will be a standby team to ensure that we have adequate staff if large volumes of travellers approach the border.

"Travellers are as usual encouraged to avoid side dealings and they must note that immigration counters do not require the use of agents".

Predictions from both Zimbabwean and South African officials are that traffic is likely to increase as many Christians, especially those going to Moria in South Africa, are set to flock in their numbers.

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Limpopo province will open for the first time this year since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the past few years.

South Africa's head of the Border Management Authority Dr Mike Masiapato said they were ready to deal with any increase in traffic, especially at Beitbridge.