Angola Drops Five Places in the African Games Ranking

25 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola dropped five places in the Ranking of the African Games that ended on Saturday, in Accra (Ghana), with a total of six medals won in 21st position, against 16th in the previous edition "Rabat'2019".

In Accra, the national delegation won six medals, including two of gold, one of silver and three of bronze, among 5,000 athletes from 54 countries.

These are the 60kg judoka, Leonardo de Barros (gold), the chess player Ednásia Júnior (silver), the swimmer Rafaela Santos and the 87kg Greco-Roman style fighters, Roberto Nsangua and Manaceu Ngonda (bronze).

The national senior women's handball team raised the African trophy by defeating its counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final, 33-15 (15-7).

In Rabat' 2019 (Morocco), Angola won eight medals, of which two were gold and an equal number of silver and four bronze.

The current competition was won by Egypt with 191 medals, of which 102 were gold, 47 were silver and 42 were bronze.

Nigeria remains in 2d place, with 121 medals (47 gold, 34 silver and 40 bronze).

The third position was filled by South Africa, with 106 medals (32 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze).

Angola was represented at the event by the women's team in handball, judo, athletics, taekwondo, MMA, volleyball, cycling and adapted athletics.

Egypt thus revalidates the competition, also known as the African Olympic Games, after the 2019 feat in which it won 273 medals, of which 102 gold, 98 silver and 73 bronze. IN/MC/CF/DOJ

