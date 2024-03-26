Kenya: City Hall Unclogging Blocked Drainage Following Heavy Rains

26 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has deployed technical staff and equipment to unclog sewers and drainage systems in various parts of Nairobi affected by flooding following heavy rains.

Speaking after visiting Viwandani ward one of the areas hit by the floods on Monday, Governor Johnson Sakaja said the County Disaster Management team has mapped out the most affected regions to monitor the situation.

He stated that the county government will mobilise relief items to support the families affected as well as deploying 170 Green Army personnel to be available as rapid response unit to unclog blocked drainage systems.

"I have directed the Green Nairobi to form and deploy 170 green army personnel's to be deployed to unclog and unblock drainages in hot spot areas.This will compliment the normal activities of the rest of the green army," he said.

Among the enlisted hotspot areas include Kangemi,Mukuru kwa Rueben and Njenga,Kware ,Kamukunji,Kayole,Viwandani and Njiru area.

"The county government in collaboration with the National Government ,National Police Service and the Red Cross has initiated an emergency response program to address the situation," he said.

Governor Sakaja assured that the Disaster Management Team has already been deployed to the affected areas to offer support and manage the flood situation appealing to residents near rivers to move to safer grounds as the heavy rains continues.

The floods witnessed on Sunday night also affected several majors roads in the city including the Nairobi Express way, Peponi and Bunyala road disrupting traffic and movement.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.