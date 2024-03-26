Kenya: City Hall Unclogging Blocked Drainage Following Heavy Rains

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has deployed technical staff and equipment to unclog sewers and drainage systems in various parts of Nairobi affected by flooding following heavy rains.

Speaking after visiting Viwandani ward one of the areas hit by the floods on Monday, Governor Johnson Sakaja said the County Disaster Management team has mapped out the most affected regions to monitor the situation.

He stated that the county government will mobilise relief items to support the families affected as well as deploying 170 Green Army personnel to be available as rapid response unit to unclog blocked drainage systems.

"I have directed the Green Nairobi to form and deploy 170 green army personnel's to be deployed to unclog and unblock drainages in hot spot areas.This will compliment the normal activities of the rest of the green army," he said.

Among the enlisted hotspot areas include Kangemi,Mukuru kwa Rueben and Njenga,Kware ,Kamukunji,Kayole,Viwandani and Njiru area.

"The county government in collaboration with the National Government ,National Police Service and the Red Cross has initiated an emergency response program to address the situation," he said.

Governor Sakaja assured that the Disaster Management Team has already been deployed to the affected areas to offer support and manage the flood situation appealing to residents near rivers to move to safer grounds as the heavy rains continues.

The floods witnessed on Sunday night also affected several majors roads in the city including the Nairobi Express way, Peponi and Bunyala road disrupting traffic and movement.

