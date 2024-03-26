Kenya: What Women Want Summit Unites 3000+ Women for Empowerment and Networking in Nairobi

Nairobi — Over 3000 women from various backgrounds locally and internationally, participated in the recently concluded second edition of the 'What Women Want' (WWW) Summit in Nairobi.

Held from March 22 to March 24, the three-day annual event aims to unite women for learning, sharing, and networking.

Delivering the keynote address, Juanita Mramba, EABL Head of Sustainability, emphasized the significance of empowering women across all spheres of life, stressing the pivotal role of corporate organizations in supporting initiatives fostering an environment where women can thrive.

Mramba highlighted, "Empowering women isn't just a moral imperative; it is also a strategic one.

Through our #SheWalks" platform, we firmly believe that by investing in women's empowerment, we unlock untapped potential, ensure inclusivity, drive economic growth, and foster a more just and prosperous society for everyone."

The #SheWalks" platform, in partnership with the inaugural WWW Summit in 2023, aims to inspire inclusion and create opportunities for women to learn and grow through networking, embodying Johnnie Walker's aspiration to inspire bold, progressive steps.

Organized by Pink Media, the WWW Summit brings together diverse supporters, focusing on women's empowerment. This year, attendees engaged in workshops, panel discussions, and networking events covering vital topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, career advancement, self-care, and achieving work-life balance.

Pink Media Founder and WWW Summit host, Pinky Ghelani, stated, "Our aim with the WWW Summit is to provide a dynamic platform where women from all walks of life can come together, share experiences, and empower each other to reach new heights.

By the end of the summit, attendees left feeling inspired, empowered, and equipped with the knowledge and resources they need to take the next step toward achieving their goals." The summit coincides with International Women's Day, commemorated on March 8th, and occurs annually in March.

