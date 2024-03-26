South Sudan - UN Human Rights Council Should Extend the Mandate of the Chrss and Protect the Documentation of Evidence Related to Human Rights Violations.

26 March 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Amnesty International is concerned by the Government of South Sudan's calls at the ongoing 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (CHRSS) to share evidence and names of individuals and entities accused of human rights violations in the country. The justification for the request is for the "government to evaluate the evidence with a view of addressing them through accountability."

Given the authorities' failure to establish a victim and witness protection programme, sharing with the government evidence documented by the CHRSS could put witnesses at risk.

