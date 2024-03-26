Ethiopia: Chinese Company Keen to Invest in Ethiopia's Industrial Parks With Capital of 300 Million USD

Addis Ababa, — Chinese Wenzhou Nixin Trading, a company with an investment capital of 300 million US dollars has expressed its interest to engage in Ethiopia's manufacturing industrial parks.

The company is anticipated to produce paper in industrial parks, according to the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC.)

Industrial Parks Development Corporation CEO Aklilu Tadesse, received the officials of the company in his office and discussed with them.

The officials of the company presented detailed information about their investment plans, and the CEO briefed them about the investment centers in the corporation, incentives as well as infrastructure and service delivery.

In addition, the company's officials visited Bole Lemi Industrial Park in Addis Ababa, where the park offered to investors such as electricity, water and telecommunications services with better price compared to other similar countries and they stated this will play a big role in their investment decision.

Wenzhou Nixin Trading Company which was established in 2011 and it has six production bases around the world such as in Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Nigeria, Iran and Azerbaijan.

The company is also majorly manufacturing fiber, ceramic, aluminum and other types of products.