Kenya/Zimbabwe: Mapeza Preaches Self-Confidence As Warriors Face Kenya in Four Nations Cup Final

ZIMBABWE senior men's football team is hoping to have a positive outing on Tuesday evening when they clash with Kenya in the Four Nations Cup tournament final being played in Malawi.

Tuesday's final will be played at Bingu Stadium and kicks off at 6 pm just after Malawi and Zambia's third-place play off which is serving as a curtain raiser.

The Warriors needed a 6-5 penalty shootouts win against Zambia in the semi-final match played on Saturday, this was after they had played a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

On the other end, Kenya comes into the final bubbling with confidence following a 4-0 win over hosts Malawi on Saturday.

Commenting ahead of the final Zimbabwe interim head coach Norman Mapeza said his troops need to have self-belief if they dream of winning the clash.

"It's much about self-belief, it's much about the group, I honestly think they did what they did in the semi-finals because they played as a team.

"Football is a collective effort, these guys did that when we played Zambia and I'm looking forward to them displaying the same mentality and style," said Mapeza.

Head to head the Warriors have only beaten Harambee Stars once out of 10 meetings, drawing 4 and losing the other 5.

The last time they played each other was on the 22nd of June 2008 and that game ended as a draw.

Mapeza however, added that he is not looking much into history ahead of Tuesday's final.

"We last played Kenya some years ago, and I was not looking much into the previous results because I was focusing on club football but all I can say is Kenya has changed.

"If you are to look at the way they played against Malawi, you can appreciate that they are a very good side also," he added.

Zimbabwe has yet to lose a match since its re-admission into the international football family following the lifting of the FIFA ban last year.