Africa: Opening Remarks By H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, On the Occasion of the Induction of the Members of the AU Peace and Security Council, Swakopmund, Namibia, From 25-28 March 2024

On behalf of the chairperson of the au commission H.E. Moussa Faki MAHAMAT, I convey our sincere appreciation and gratitude to our host, the government and the people of the republic of Namibia for the hospitality and generosity extended to the entire AUPSC delegation, as well as our partners since our arrival in this scenic city.

2. It is indeed with great pleasure that I address you, excellencies and distinguished participants, on the occasion of the induction of the incoming members of the peace and security council (PSC) of the African union. I wish to once again, extend my warmest and heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected members as well as those re-elected to serve in the PSC for the 2-year terms.

3. The African governance, peace and security landscape keeps evolving and requires dexterity and tenacity. I am fully confident that your coming into council at this critical time will bring with it the needed vigor to tackle the multifaceted threats bedeviling the continent.

4. Let me commend the outgoing members of the PSC for the great work achieved in the last two years. Your resilience in council, despite competing demand for your time and resources, would forever be remembered.

Excellencies and distinguished guests,

5. This year marks twenty-two (22) years since the adoption of the protocol relating to the establishment of the peace and security council of the African union, in July 2002, in Durban, South Africa, and twenty (20) years since the PSC was launched on Africa day, on 25 may 2004. Indeed, this council has come of age as this is the 10 members being inducted today is the 14th cohort of PSC since the council was birth 20 years ago.

6. Undoubtedly, 22 years after the mandate of the PSC remains ever relevant in our pursuit for "the Africa we want" as envisioned in agenda 2063. With six (6) years to 2030, we dare not fail in our efforts to silence the guns and realize an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.

7. This induction provides a veritable platform for sharing knowledge, for lessons learnt from the outgoing members and also lay a good foundation from which we can build upon going forward. Together we must strengthen coordination and collaboration between the PSC and other au organs as well as relevant organs in the recs/rms whose mandates relate to the promotion of peace, security and stability.

8. Over the course of the next three days, we will collectively interrogate and analyze the legal foundation and base frameworks of the PSC, relatedly, although some of you have been in council before, we will apprise you of the working methods of the PSC and relationship between the PSC and the commission in its entirety, within the framework of the African peace and security architecture (APSA) and African governance architecture (AGA).

Council chairperson and excellencies

9. The role of the committee of experts and the military staff committee in facilitating the work of the council cannot be overemphasized. For instance, this new council is coming onboard at a time when the au is considering next steps in the security arrangements in Somalia given the impending end of mandate of ATMIS by 31st December 2024. Similarly, council remains faced with some unfinished tasks such as the activation of some sub committees as directed by the assembly.

10. I therefore look forward to the active engagement of the committee of experts, the military staff committee and indeed the esteemed ambassadors with us your secretariat towards making this council as vibrant as it should be.

11. As a commission, we are working to ensure more visibility for the work of the council. This year, we are geared to take the work of council over the years to the people on the street through intensive social media campaigns and launch of some knowledge products. We are in the process of finalizing the report of the psc of its activities and the state of peace and security report for 2023 into a reader friendly product. This is geared towards showcasing to the world, the work that you do.

12. I trust that at the end of this induction, members of the PSC, both new and returning, will have a enhanced appreciation of the scope of work ahead and expectations of the ordinary African people in the fulfilment of the council's mandate.

13. Finally, let me reiterate that the au commission, particularly the department of political affairs, peace and security and the PSC secretariat, commits to continue to provide all necessary and legitimately expected support to enable the council to effectively discharge its mandate in accordance with the protocol relating to the establishment of the peace and security council of the African union.

14. I want to leave some epitaphs that i consider the most significant description of this council for this induction program -

i. Imbue the letter and spirit of the founding leaders of the peace and security council

I reaffirm that,

ii. The council must command prominence, integrity and legitimacy

iii. The council possesses immense powers to change the landscape of peace and security

iv. The council is the champion of constitutionalism and the rule of law in Africa

v. The council is the locomotive for APSA implementation

vi. The hub of the silencing the guns and aspiration for collective security

vii. The defender against mass atrocities of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity

viii. The council is the relentless fighter to silence the guns

ix. The council heralds regional integration through regional peace and stability

x. The guardian, the watchdog the watchful eyes, the monitor of the AU shared values enshrined in the constitutive act

xi. The energizer of PCRD

xii. The promoter of the nexus between peace, security and sustainable development

xiii. The continental strategic partner of international partners

xiv. The council should be fearless, bold, courageous, consistent

xv. Council must be revered and respected

xvi. A council fit for purpose

xvii. A council that is purpose-driven to achieve agenda 2063

xviii. The super organ the foundation for peace and stability under the aegis of the assembly

I thank you for your attention.