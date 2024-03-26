Somalia: UPDF Troops Lauded for Collaborative Efforts in Restoring Stability in Somalia's Barawe

Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbusi, the Sector One commander of the UPDF troops serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), has lauded troops in Barawe district, Somalia for harmoniously working with the Somali Armed Forces to bring peace in the area.

He said that despite persistent provocation from the Al-Shabaab terrorists, the collaboration with Somali forces has enabled the Barawe population to enjoy relative peace.

"Your continued commitment to restoring normalcy in this part of Somalia has resulted in a renewal of social economic sectors like Barawe Seaport and the Airport," noted Gen Mbuusi.

This was during his four-day inspection of the UPDF troops based in Barawe District.

Brig Gen Lukwago, however, urged the troops to maintain the tempo to deny Al-Shabaab militants freedom of action and continue joint operations with the Somali forces so that the Federal Government of Somalia can extend crucial services to the people.

He also reminded the troops to be extra cautious during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Col Christopher Berochan, the Commander of Battle Group XXXVIII, expressed his confidence in the officers and men under his command to stabilise the sub-sector.

He added that the high morale of his men has enabled them to successfully thwart many Al-Shabaab attacks, which ultimately resulted in the recovery of several arms.

"Your coming has boosted our morale and we are committed to creating an enabling environment for the citizens of Somalia also enjoy peace," observed Col Berochan.

Barawe district located 240 km South West of Mogadishu City is regarded as the Port City of South West Federal State of Somalia.

Since its liberation from the Al-Shabaab grip in 2014, it has remained peaceful with more social and economic activities ongoing unfettered.

Brig Gen Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi was accompanied by Lt Col Godfrey Isingoma, Lt Col Steven Namolo, Lt Col Padson Tumuramye, and Capt Dr James Ojok among others.