Egypt: Education Minister Receives the US Ambassador to Cairo

Minister of Education and Technical Education, Reda Hegazy, received ambassador Hero Mostafa Garg, USA Ambassador in Cairo, and her accompanying delegation, to discuss enhancing aspects of cooperation between the two sides in the field of developing pre-university education.

Hegazy praised the strength of Egyptian-American relations at all levels, and the development they are witnessing in all sectors, especially in the field of pre-university education.

Hegazy confirmed that the Ministry has a strategic relationship with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), pointing to aspects of cooperation between the two sides in several areas, including schools for outstanding students in science and technology (STEM), which receive great attention from the political leadership, stressing the Ministry's keenness to expand these schools during the coming period is in cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development, as it is considered one of the bright spots in Egyptian education, due to its curricula, evaluation mechanisms, and activities, as well as its interest in the personal aspects of students.

The Minister also reviewed the Ministry's cooperation mechanisms with the United States Agency for International Development in the field of technical education through applied technology schools, stressing that there are a number of countries requesting the assistance of graduates of these schools, which confirms that the Ministry is working in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.