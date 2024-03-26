North Africa: Egypt Welcomes UN Security Council's Resolution for Ceasefire in Gaza

25 March 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has expressed its approval in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 25, regarding the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations Security Council calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan. This marks the first instance of such a resolution since the onset of the crisis, following the Security Council's repeated inability to reach a decision on a permanent ceasefire.

Egypt regards the issuance of this resolution, coming after more than five months of Israeli military operations that inflicted significant damage on civilians in Gaza, as an essential and initial step. Despite the resolution's limited timeframe and the imbalances in its commitments, Egypt sees it as a critical move towards halting bloodshed and preventing further civilian casualties among Palestinians, while also facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid.

The statement emphasized Egypt's call for the immediate implementation of the ceasefire. This action is viewed as crucial for addressing all aspects of the crisis comprehensively. Egypt reaffirmed its commitment to continue its vigorous efforts with international and regional parties to swiftly resolve the Gaza sector crisis.

