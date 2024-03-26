South Africa: Court Denies ANC Bid to Block Former President Zuma's Party From Ballot

GCIS/Flickr
Jacob Zuma.
26 March 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), suffered a setback after the Electoral Court dismissed its attempt to block the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) from contesting the upcoming May elections.

The ANC challenged the legitimacy of the MK Party, arguing its logo resembled the ANC's military wing and its existence confused voters.

However, the court ruled in favor of the MK Party, allowing it to remain on the ballot.

"There is nothing unlawful about the registration" of the MK party, Judge Leicester Adams said in the ruling in Johannesburg. "The application is dismissed with no order as to costs," fellow Judge Lebogang Modiba said.

This decision is seen as a potential blow to the ANC's grip on power as analysts believe the MK Party could draw significant support away from the ANC, jeopardizing its national majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994, reports Bloomberg.

The MK Party, launched in September 2023, gained national prominence in December 2023 when Zuma declared his support and vowed to withhold his vote from the ANC.

The upcoming elections promise to be tense.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.