Angola: Fresan Develops Agroclimatic Platform in the Southern Region

Ondjiva — The Program for Strengthening and Resilience of Food and Nutritional Security in Angola (FRESAN), develops in the provinces of Cunene, Huíla and Namibe, an agroclimatic monitoring platform to produce monthly and annual bulletins on differences in rainfall and temperatures.

The project, ongoing since the end of 2022, allowed the installation of six endless stations, in the municipalities of Curoca and Ombadja (Cunene), Gambos and Chicomba (Huíla) Bibala and Moçâmedes (Namibe), in order to assist the existing INAMET network.

The information was provided Monday, by the coordinator of FRESAN in Cunene, Juan Molina, stating that the installed equipment is permitted and indispensable tools for assessing the climate and obtaining information for communities about the occurrence of natural phenomena.

Increasing the equipment needed to assess the climate, as this, in a timely manner, allows communities to be alerted to the occurrence of natural phenomena, the data collected from which is transmitted to the INAMET headquarters in Luanda.

Speaking to ANGOP regarding March 23, World Meteorology Day, Juan Molina said that stations help in analyzing air temperature, speed and atmospheric pressure, as well as evaluating deviations in average values in relation to occurrences in each period.

Furthermore, there is a climate forecasting platform that allows these municipalities to have greater and better planning of the agricultural campaign and disseminate it to farmers throughout the year.

The program also foresees the development of a future climate scenario platform to find out what the impacts of climate change will be in the long term (30 or 40 years) in the southern provinces of Angola, he said.

Juan Molina said that this is agrometeorological data that allows improving information management and contributing to nutritional security, through a rapid alert system to empower communities in crisis situations.

FRESAN is an initiative of the Government of Angola funded by the European Union and co-managed by Camões, I.P. which aim to contribute to the reduction of hunger, poverty and vulnerability to food and nutritional insecurity in Cunene, Huíla and Namibe.

The World Meteorology Day was created in 1951 to celebrate the date of entry into force of the Convention that established the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 1950.

The event also aims to alert the population to the need to preserve ecosystems, as well as to make a rational use of planet Earth's natural resources. FI/LHE/ART/TED/DOJ