Africa: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Health

25 March 2024
United Nations Development Programme (New York)

Innovations to improve healthcare access and end tuberculosis

"Artificial intelligence screens for TB more accurately, leading to improved treatment for patients. The portable X-ray makes things easier for doctors and patients and plays an important role in TB response," said Dr. Saidsharif Haydarov, a tuberculosis specialist in Rudaki, Tajikistan.

The automated technology helps Dr. Haydarov interpret chest X-ray images and see if people have tuberculosis (TB), a potentially fatal infectious disease that mostly affects the lungs. If anomalies are found in the images, patients undergo additional testing to confirm their diagnosis and receive appropriate treatment.

Chest X-rays are a common method of screening and triaging people for TB and assessing their lung damage. With artificial intelligence (AI), results are more precise and ready in a couple of minutes, allowing health workers to quickly determine the next steps for TB care, even in remote areas without a radiology expert.

"Not everyone can read and interpret an X-ray report. AI helps highlight potential TB infection. If there is no radiologist, any doctor can see that there is a problem here," said Dr. Ofere Ohide, a radiologist at Torit State Hospital, South Sudan.

