South Africa: SA Welcomes Adoption of the UNSC Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

South Africa has expressed its support for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

This comes after the adoption of Resolution 2728 (2024) by the UNSC on Monday, which demands an "immediate ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip for the duration of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in two weeks.

While the United States of America abstained from the vote, the 14 other council members all voted in favour to none against the Security Council ceasefire resolution.

"South Africa is pleased that the Security Council has, at long last, demanded an immediate and lasting ceasefire for the month of Ramadan and the resolution must also propose that this ceasefire should lead to a lasting sustainable ceasefire," said International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor.

"It is now the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to ensure that there is compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the parties," said the Minister in a statement on Monday.

Pandor said South Africa remains concerned that in the over five months since the conflict began, thousands have lost their lives, including over 13 000 children.

Resolution 2728 also notes an "urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip".

"It is, therefore, vital that the parties comply with the Security Council," the Minister added.

The Council also demanded the "lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale, in line with international humanitarian law, as well as Resolution 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023)".

Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, tweeted: "The Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable."

Guterres also called for the fight in Gaza to end now.

"The hostages must be released now. And we must not lose sight of the big picture. A lasting end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only come through a two-State solution."