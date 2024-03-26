Africa: Ethiopia - People Affected By Conflict in Anfilo, Oromia Region Receive Assistance

26 March 2024
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
press release

The ongoing fighting in Anfilo woreda, Oromia region, Ethiopia has left thousands of families displaced, without means of livelihood and unable to meet their basic needs.

"My husband was killed in the conflict. This pushed me to daily labor, sometimes begging [in order] to meet my needs" says a widow in Anfilo, Kellem Wellega zone of Oromia region.

Armed clashes between the government security forces and the non-state armed group active in the region has resulted in the suspension of public services, impacted access to healthcare and clean water supply, and disrupted the availability of seeds and fertilizers. People fleeing from the fighting and seeking opportunities to support their families have been repeatedly displaced as a result.

As part of our ongoing multi-disciplinary humanitarian response to the situation in Anfilo woreda and surrounding areas, in March 2024, the ICRC provided 3,000 families in Koli, Dale Koli, Mugi and Yeti rural kebeles of Anfilo woreda with food and essential household items. "I used to be a very strong farmer. I lost my land due to the conflict. I am relieved and feel like my strength has returned now that I bring this support back home" said a resident in Dalo Koli, Anfilo.

A wave of hope has swept over the four areas which have benefited from the assistance, as ICRC is the first humanitarian organization that has succeeded in reaching them amidst the ongoing insecurity. "I had lost all hope to live. Every day I worry how can I protect and feed my small child. Today, I am happy" says a mother in Dale Koli. Each family was provided with food aid comprising wheat, oil, salt, and lentils.

As ICRC's Field Delegate, Arpita Mitra explains, "Our good dialogue with both sides allows us to access these hard-to-reach areas and engage with communities prior to such large-scale distributions of assistance. We are onsite throughout the distribution and follow up closely to ensure that our assistance reaches the most vulnerable people, in line with our principles of impartiality and independence."

As a neutral and impartial organization, the ICRC in Ethiopia continues to assist the most vulnerable families while maintaining a strong dialogue with parties to the conflict on respect for International Humanitarian Law and protection of the civilian population.

Read the original article on ICRC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 International Committee of the Red Cross. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.