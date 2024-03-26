Kenya: Whitman Says US to Set Up Camp in Haiti for Kenyan Security Forces Before Deployment

Nyeri — US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman says the US Department of Defense will establish a camp in Haiti for Kenyan security forces ahead of their deployment.

Speaking in Nyeri Tuesday, Whitman noted that the Haiti mission is a complicated and that it will need the police to be retrained and vetted.

The US envoy nevertheless said that it could take some time before the Kenya troops land in Haiti as the change of government in the Caribbean nation has complicated matters.

"I want to thank the President Ruto for offering to step forward to help Haiti and stating that Kenya has the opportunity to help a country that has her brothers and sisters living outside there. He said that Haitians are part of Africans living in different parts of the world," she said.

Kenya has been sending a reconnaissance team to assess the situation before the troops leave for Haiti.

Whitman said that various teams have also been sent on the ground to assess the situation before any deployment could be made.

"This is a very complicated mission it is not a UN peace keeping mission. It is a different kind of mission so the police need to be trained, vetted and the department of defence needs to set up a camp in Haiti where the police force will go," she stated.

Kenya is expected to deploy 1,000 police officer to restore civil order in the troubled country after being requested to do so by the International Community.

