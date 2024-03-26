Somalia: Al-Shabaab Raid On SNA FOB Led to Intense Combat in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Residents of Daru Nimca hamlet in the Middle Shabelle region reported hearing gunfire between al-Shabab and Somali security forces early on Tuesday.

The battle started when Al-Shabaab fighters attacked, setting off powerful explosions on an army base and then fierce combat.

Although the official numbers are unknown, both sides sustained casualties.

Officials from the Somali administration have not yet commented on the fighting.

Two days prior, the Islamist organization al-Shabaab attacked Busley, a military base in the Lower Shabelle region, resulting in at least 17 fatalities and numerous injuries.

The conflict claimed the lives of seven Somali soldiers, including the base commander and ten fighters from al-Shabaab.