Africa: Somali PM Receives China's Envoy to the Horn of Africa

26 March 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Hamza Abdi Barre, Somalia's prime minister, met with Ambassador Xue Bing, China's special envoy to the Horn of Africa in Mogadishu.

In addition to expressing gratitude for China's unwavering support for Somalia, Barre complimented the envoy for his efforts to advance peace in the Horn of Africa.

China said it will continue to assist Somalia in its efforts to achieve stability and reconstruction, according to Xue, who expressed this position on this matter.

Strengthening collaboration between the two countries is a need that both parties stressed.

China supports the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia in safeguarding national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Also, China hopes that the countries of the region will handle their affairs through dialogue and achieve common development based on friendly cooperation.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appreciated the Chinese side for supporting Somalia's national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity after Ethiopia inked an MoU with Somaliland in January this year, which allow Addis Ababa to get access to the Red Sea.

China has called for the respect of Somalia's "territorial integrity" after a maritime accord.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

