Kenya: Fans Gather to Pay Respects to Late TikTok Star Brian Chira At Funeral Home

Nairobi — Supporters of the late Brian Chira gathered outside the Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home to pay their respects before his burial in Githunguri, Kiambu on Tuesday.

Despite the morning rain, fans arrived as early as 7:00 a.m., undeterred in their desire to view Chira's body.

Some attendees wore attire adorned with Chira's famous TikTok quote, "Kama wewe si pesa huwezi nipea stress" (If you're not money, you cannot stress me).

Chira, a popular TikToker, died in a road accident in Karuri, Kiambu on March 16, 2024.

According to police reports, he was struck by a lorry while crossing the road.

The reports suggest that prior to the accident, Chira had been escorted out of a resort by security guards after allegedly causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

Subsequently, he boarded a motorbike to return home and was hit by the lorry after disembarking and running towards the main road.

Chira had previously faced legal issues after being arrested for sharing private information about TikTok star Azziad Nasenya.