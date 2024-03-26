Rwanda: Knowless Butera On Inspiration Behind New Track 'Uzitabe'

26 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Knowless Butera shared that her latest song, 'Uzitabe,' draws inspiration from the stories of young individuals who played a role in Rwanda's liberation and the current lifestyle of the youth.

The track, released on March 13, has quickly captivated Rwandan music enthusiasts, amassing over 315,000 views on YouTube to date.

In an interview with The New Times, the singer said, " 'Uzitabe' holds significant meaning for me. It stemmed from discussions about the youth, particularly reflecting on how those who fought for our country's freedom were individuals of our generation, some even younger. It makes you ponder, what would transpire today?"

She added, "This topic had been circulating in the studio for a while, observing how people are engrossed in their own lives, the rapid pace of the world, and more.

We questioned if there was a compelling reason for us, the youth, to set aside our pursuits to safeguard the greater good. How many of us would step up?"

Butera shared that Producer Clement initiated the songwriting process based on their conversations.

"As our discussions evolved, he continued to pen down the lyrics without our knowledge. Eventually, he revealed his progress, mentioning that the song carries a powerful message for the youth.

We then further developed it with the hope that its impact would extend beyond the youth to all Rwandans," she elaborated.

She added, "We were entrusted with this nation when it hung in the balance, and as Rwandans, our most precious possession is our country.

Without it, we lack a sense of belonging or roots. A country is the foundation that allows for the existence of a family."

