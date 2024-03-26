Somalia: UNHCR Welcomes New Funding Support From the Government of Japan to Meet Urgent Needs in Somalia

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has today welcomed new funding support from the Government and the People of Japan to meet the needs of forcibly displaced populations, including refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) as well as their local communities in Somalia. The resources - totaling US$ 6.6 million - will be critical in enabling UNHCR and humanitarian partners to deliver much-needed assistance and protection to the most vulnerable, at a time when millions of people are still reeling from the impacts of the worst drought in decades as well as ongoing conflict.

"This timely contribution reaffirms the Government of Japan's long-standing commitment and support to displacement affected communities including refugees, asylum seekers, returnees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities in Somalia," said Charles Mballa, UNHCR's Representative in Somalia. "In addition to meeting people's immediate needs such as durable shelter for flood-affected families, this funding will support initiatives that enhance self-reliance, a huge step in enhancing solutions for people forced to flee in the country," added Mballa.

These funds will also contribute to strengthening community-based protection measures for women, children, and persons with disabilities or other specific needs, while promoting gender equality and empowerment initiatives.

Since 2019, Japan has contributed more than $18 million to UNHCR's activities in Somalia including in shelter, livelihoods, education, and health care.

Somalia currently hosts over 38,000 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Ethiopia, Yemen, and Syria. Nearly 4 million people are internally displaced in Somalia, one of the world's largest IDP populations and the third highest in the East, Horn of Africa and Great Lakes region.