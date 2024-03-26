Zimbabwe: Learners Walk Away With Scholarships in Pure Drop Promo

About 750 learners won prizes in the Olivine Industries Pure Drop scholarship bonanza competition whose draw was held this week.

Dubbed Zimbabwe's biggest scholarship promotion, entry was by buying a bottle of Pure Drop cooking oil and filling in a form.

Olivine Industries Group corporate affairs executive Sylvester Dendere said the promotion encouraged winners to prioritise education to build a better tomorrow.

"To educate a child is to educate a nation, we have moved past the stages of awarding winners with backpacks, headgears, and t-shirts. We believe educating them is empowering them," he said. The atmosphere at the draw was euphoric as winners took turns to pose for photos on the podium.

In an interview, some of the pupils expressed great joy over the selection. Samantha Chitima an O Level pupil at Fordridge Junior School in Tynwald, was all smiles.

"I could not believe my luck when they sent me a text message saying I had won. This came at a time when I was about to register for my examinations and it has taken the weight off my parents' shoulders.

" When I entered the competition I was not expecting to win. You should have seen how I leaped with joy when the news came. Up to now I still cannot believe this is happening to me," she said jubilantly.

A Form One pupil at Prince Edward School, Cherie Choodzai, was also thrilled to have won.

"l just bought Pure Drop cooking oil and filled in the entry forms. Never did I imagine I would be standing here. It was all fun and games for me. When the news came that I had won, I was in utter disbelief. I could not hide my excitement," he said.

An excited Mufaro Chikore, a Grade 5 pupil at Eastridge Primary School, said: "I am super happy I won.

"Now my mother will not be stressing over school fees next term. Thank you Olivine Industries. I want to buy more cooking oil so that I can keep on winning," she said.

Mrs Chikowore, a parent who accompanied her children who had won, was full of excitement.

"I did not see this coming, I thought it was a mere joke, so I entered on behalf of my children. I was shocked when they told me we had won. I have participated in many competitions and have never won anything. When I entered the draw I was merely trying my luck. This time lady luck smiled on me," she said.