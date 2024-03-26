Kenya: President Ruto Announces Sh13 Billion Funding Commitment From China for Tvets

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced a Sh13 billion funding from China for the acquisition of learning equipment for Technical Vocational Education and Training Institutions (TVETS).

Speaking at the Nyeri National Polytechnic in Nyeri County, President Ruto said the funds will help deploy learning equipment to 70 Technical Vocational Education and Training Institutions across the county.

"On my way here, I got the news from our friends in China that they have approved another Sh 13 Billion to equip 70 of our TVETS that lack sufficient equipment. It is a coincidence that when we are celebrating 100 years we got the news that we have additional equipment," he stated.

While celebrating 100 years of TVETs institutions in the county the head of state affirmed that TVETs have made remarkable strides in shaping the higher educational sector.

He indicated that his administration is fully committed to align the nation's education sector according to Vision 2030 for citizens to have skills that match the available job markets.

President Ruto said that TVETs Institutions offers good opportunities for practical skills training needed in most jobs stating that the Bottom Up Economic Model BETA will accelerate economic growth by creating employment opportunities for the young talented and educated people.

"Unless we have the men and women with the skills and competencies to assist us achieve the targets of vision 2030 we run the risk of Vision 2030 being Vision 3020," he stated, adding that the TVET sector will shape the country's future.

President Ruto also rallied for his government ICT Hub project which will be set up at ward level saying that online jobs will help the unemployed youth to earn an income via digital jobs.

"Every ward must have a ICT Hub the same way we have a TVET here in Nyeri Polytechnic, and my government will equip those ICT Hubs to make sure that we use the digital space for our young people to drive our economy through digital jobs," he said.