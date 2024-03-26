Malawi: 2024/25 National Budget Passed, DPP Says Implementation Is Key

Parliament on Tuesday passed the 2024/25 National Budget where members adopted 44 votes of estimates.

The budget is pegged at K5.98 trillion and the sum will be appropriated to the Consolidated Recurrent and Capital Accounts for the purpose set out in the Recurrent and Capital Estimates.

The Agriculture Sector has a lion's share of over K480 billion while the Health Sector got K342 billion of the total national budget, and the education has been allocated over K338 billion.

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda disclosed that there have been some substantial increase or reduction, but that can not affect the implementation of he budget.

He told the August House that, "government is optimistic that Malawi Revenue Authority-MRA will significantly play a big role and meet the targets on revenue collection that should be used for implementation of the budget."

However, Chithyola Banda expressed gratitude over the passing of the budget in less than one a half days.

Meanwhile, the de facto Leader of Opposition and DPP member Mary Navicha commented that all now it's in the hands of the government to implement the budget.

Navicha said, "The should show Malawians what best they can do, since it is their last budget as next year we are going into elections."