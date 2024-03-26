Angola: Apostolic Nuncio Ends Mission in Angola

Luanda — The Apostolic Nuncio in Angola, Giovanni Gaspari, presented Monday, in Luanda, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teté António, farewell greetings, three and a half years after being appointed in this role.

On the occasion, according to a press release, Pope Francisco's representative expressed appreciation for all the diplomatic support he received during his stay in the country. Giovanni Gaspari spoke of the excellent cooperative relations maintained with the Angolan State, especially linked to "humanitarian initiatives, inter-religious dialogue, promotion of peace and social justice".

He said it was a remarkable and satisfying mission, leaving Angola with the feeling of duty accomplished. One of his greatest achievements, he revealed, as Apostolic Nuncio in Angola, was witnessing the elevation of an Angolan Catholic prelate to the highest rank of the Catholic Church, in a ceremony held in the province of Cunene.

On the other hand, he expressed his desire to see Pope Francisco at the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the National Independence of Angola, in November 2025.

For his part, minister Teté António expressed recognition for the notable efforts and contributions of the Apostolic Nuncio during his mission in Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe. Born in 1963, Don Giovanni Gaspari, born in Abruzzo (Italy), has been a priest since 1987.

He graduated in Canon Law and obtained a degree in Moral Theology.

He joined the Holy See's diplomatic service in 2001 and served pontifical diplomatic missions in Iran, Albania, Mexico, Lithuania and then worked for a period at the Secretariat of State in the Section for Relations with States. In September 2020, Pope Francisco sent him as nuncio to Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, elevating him to the dignity of archbishop.

After Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, he was recently appointed to the same position in Korea and Mongolia, replacing Dom Alfred Xuereb. VIC/TED/DOJ