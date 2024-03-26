Angola: Government Creates Conditions to Manufacture Building Materials

Luanda — The Minister of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing, Carlos dos Santos, recently assured, in Luanda, that the Angolan Government is working to create conditions to stimulate the increase in the production of building materials in the country.

According to the government official, the high level of demand for materials, such as cement, steel rods, sheet metal, among others, requires strengthening the manufacture of these resources at national level, to support the implementation of the directed self-construction program, designed by the Executive.

"Within the scope of directed self-construction, an approach is being made with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in order to create conditions to enhance the increase in national production of construction materials, a fact that will impact on price reductions", he added.

The directed self-construction program, which aims to reduce the housing deficit in Angola, estimated at 49% (2.2 million homes), includes the provision of 910,600 plots of infrastructured land, destined for national citizens who wish to realize the dream of owning your own home, across the country's 18 provinces.

Approved by the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers, on May 30, 2023, the plan is expected to be implemented by 2027, allowing the population access to infrastructured lots, agricultural villages and fishing villages.

According to the Government, this program will also allow the expansion of new urban and rural centers in an orderly manner, through the implementation of territorial planning instruments, making cities increasingly stronger, inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, providing better quality of life for citizens.

In addition, the plan intends to promote private initiatives in the construction of housing and other services, with the guarantee of legal security of ownership of the real estate asset.

Among the advantages of the program, there is also the allotment of land, based on a pre-existing project, the registration of land at the Land Registry and the issuance of contracts linked to registration, the main tools that can contribute to planning and organizing, conveniently, the next cities in the country. QCB/TED/DOJ