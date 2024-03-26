Angola/Rwanda: Angolan Woman Footballer At Legends Tournament in Rwanda

25 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The former captain of the National Women's Football Team, Irene Gonçalves, is one of those invited to take part in the tournament for legends and veterans, both genders, to be played from the 1st to the 10th of September 2024, in Kigali (Rwanda).

Aged 39 years old, the scorer of 33 goals for the "Welwicthias", the name of the women's team, will share the pitch with former world football stars such as Lilian Thuran (French), Ronaldo Gaúcho (Brazilian), Patrick Mboma (Cameroonian) and Okocha (Nigerian). The event will feature 150 footballers from different regions such as South America, Central America, North Africa, Central Africa, Southern Europe and Northern Europe.

In addition to football, the activity will involve economic forums, education, health, business, tourism and peace. As an athlete, the demolitionist, as she is known in sports, played for Progresso Sambizanga, currently leading women's football at 1º de Agosto. Irene Gonçalves is one of the main drivers of women's football development activities in the country. JAD/MC/TED/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.