Angola/Rwanda: Angolan Woman Footballer At Legends Tournament in Rwanda

Luanda — The former captain of the National Women's Football Team, Irene Gonçalves, is one of those invited to take part in the tournament for legends and veterans, both genders, to be played from the 1st to the 10th of September 2024, in Kigali (Rwanda).

Aged 39 years old, the scorer of 33 goals for the "Welwicthias", the name of the women's team, will share the pitch with former world football stars such as Lilian Thuran (French), Ronaldo Gaúcho (Brazilian), Patrick Mboma (Cameroonian) and Okocha (Nigerian). The event will feature 150 footballers from different regions such as South America, Central America, North Africa, Central Africa, Southern Europe and Northern Europe.

In addition to football, the activity will involve economic forums, education, health, business, tourism and peace. As an athlete, the demolitionist, as she is known in sports, played for Progresso Sambizanga, currently leading women's football at 1º de Agosto. Irene Gonçalves is one of the main drivers of women's football development activities in the country.