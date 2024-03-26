Rwanda: Over 10 Artists to Be Awarded At Rwanda Performing Arts Festival

12 performing artists will be honoured during the Rwanda Performing Arts Festival set to take place on March 27, in Huye District, according to the organisers.

The festival, which coincides with the celebration of World Poetry Day and World Theatre Day, was organised by Rwanda Performing Arts Federation (RPAF) in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Arts, Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA), Rwanda National Commission for UNESCO (CNRU), and Huye District.

The awards categories span various artistic disciplines. They include Best Radio Drama Actor of the Year, Best Radio Drama Actress of the Year, Best Male Stand-up Comedian of the Year, Best Female Stand-up Comedian of the Year, Best Male Acting Comedian of the Year, Best Female Acting Comedian of the Year, Best Male Dancer of the Year, Best Female Dancer of the Year, Modern Dance Group of the Year, Best Male Poet of the Year, Best Female Poet of the Year and People Choice Award, which will be given to a contest with the highest number of online votes.

According to the results of online voting, which commenced in February, Evariste Twagirayezu, known in several radio plays like Musekeweya and Itetero, leads the audience vote in the category of Best Radio Drama Actor of the Year with 1170 votes. Meanwhile, Mimy Marthe Ingabire, known as Maribori in Musekeweya radio play, takes the lead in the Best Radio Drama Actress of the Year category with 605 votes.

Angelo Kenny Ishimwe (Muhinde) and Japhet Mazimpaka share the lead for Best Male Stand-up Comedian of the Year, each garnering 10 votes. In the female counterpart, Bonette Izabayo from Famille Gakuba comedy holds the lead with 201 votes.

Eugene Musengimana, also known as Prof Mbata, secures the top spot in the Best Male Acting Comedian of the Year category with 210 votes. Sandrine Uwimpundu, known as Rufonsina, commands the Best Female Acting Comedian of the Year category with 870 votes. Meanwhile, Joseph Murego, known as Jojo Breez, leads in the Best Male Dancer of the Year category with 550 votes, while Shakira Kayitare Uwimana, known as Shakira Kay, dominates the Best Female Dancer of the Year category with 1735 votes.

In other categories, Incredible Kids Academy leads in Modern Dance Group of the Year with 55 votes, Ira Badena leads in Best Male Poet of the Year with 630 votes, and Confiance Kibasumba takes the lead in Best Female Poet of the Year with 760 votes.

According to Isaie Karinda, the President of RPAF, audience votes will carry 50 per cent weight, with the remaining 50 per cent determined by a selected panel of judges evaluating pieces submitted by contestants in each category.

Apart from the awards, Rwanda Performing Arts Festival will feature a show with poetry, modern dance, and comedy performances, as well as a visit to Kiruri Mount in Karama Sector, Huye District. This location is renowned as Intebe y'Abasizi, a place that birthed legendary Rwandan poets whose poems played a significant role in shaping Rwandan culture and tradition.

Karinda called for the public to support the performing arts in Rwanda, stating, "One of the mandates of the Rwanda Performing Arts Federation is to promote Rwanda's performing arts industry to become professional, where artists can make a living from their art. We entertain and educate Rwandans, which is one of the factors that make us request support from Rwandans."

Karinda further encouraged performing artists to join the federation and its affiliated unions, highlighting the collaborative environment that fosters teamwork and enables them to achieve greater success together.