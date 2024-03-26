Rwanda: Continuing the Conversation - Empowering Women Leaders for Ongoing Change

In the wake of a recent successful dinner gathering of influential women leaders and allies, it is imperative to keep the momentum going and the conversation alive.

While the event served as a powerful catalyst for collaboration and action, our work is far from over. We must continue to advocate for women's empowerment and drive meaningful change in our businesses and communities. The recent empowering dinner brought together a diverse group of women (and a few good men), leaders and allies, sparking important conversations that have the potential to drive lasting change. As we reflect on the success of the event, it is essential to recognize that our work is just beginning.

We must translate the energy and enthusiasm from the dinner into tangible initiatives and advocacy efforts that address facing us as women--amplifying voices and/or leveraging influence of impact. Each one of us has a role to play in driving progress. Women leaders and influencers have a platform and a responsibility to amplify the voices of those who are often marginalized or under-represented. Together, we can create a more equitable and inclusive society where all individuals can be healthy and thrive.

Sustaining Momentum: Building on success

One area where collective efforts can make a profound impact is in raising awareness about breast cancer in the workplace. By implementing specific breast cancer awareness activities, leaders and influencers can create supportive environments that prioritize the health and wellbeing of their employees. Here are some actionable steps.

1. Education and training sessions: Organise workshops or lunch time seminars focused on breast cancer awareness, prevention, and early detection. Invite advocates, survivors, healthcare professionals to speak about the importance of screening and breast self-examination.

2. Wellness initiatives: Incorporate breast cancer awareness into existing wellness programs. Host fitness challenges, walks, runs to raise funds to support organisations like BCIEA and home-based research. Provide resources and information about healthy lifestyle choices that can reduce the risk of breast cancer.

3. Pink Ribbon (International Symbol of Breast Cancer) campaigns: Launch a workplace campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer by distributing pink ribbons, organizing pink-themed dress days, or decorating the office with pink decorations. Encourage employees to share personal stories or experiences with breast cancer to foster supportive and inclusive environment.

4. Employee assistance programs: Ensure that employees have access to resources and support groups, and information about available treatment facilities. Consider offering flexible work arrangements or paid leave for employees undergoing breast cancer treatment or recovery.

5. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Engage in CSR activities that prioritize and support breast cancer advocacy, awareness, education, patient support services and research. Partner with BCIEA and other local nonprofits to sponsor fundraising events, volunteer at community health fairs and breast cancer campaigns.

6. Policy support: Advocate or champion workplace policies that support employees affected by breast cancer, such as providing reasonable accommodations, ensuring confidentiality, and offering extended health benefits for breast cancer screenings and treatments.

7. Leadership visibility: Lead by example by openly discussing breast cancer awareness and advocating for supportive workplace polices. Encourage other women leaders and influencers within your spheres to take an active role in promoting breast cancer awareness and supporting employees and others affected by the disease.

By implementing these breast cancer activities in the workplace, leaders and influencers can create environments that prioritize the health and the wellbeing of their employees, while also contributing to a larger movement towards breast cancer prevention, early detection, and support. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer and empower women to take control of their health.

Philippa C K Decuir is a breast cancer survivor and the founder and CEO of Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa.

BCIEA Inc. www.breastcancerafrica.org