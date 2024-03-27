Africa: Climate for Growth Knowledge Co-Creation Workshop Facilitators Guide

analysis

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) has designed a " Training for Trainers" Guide from our Knowledge Co-Creation Workshops under the auspices of the Climate for Growth programme.

This guide is designed to enable you to host a knowledge co-creation session around climate change in your community. It unpacks the terminology used to describe climate change causes. Through this process we learn how climate change is already impacting us and outlines the social, economic, cultural and other effects that has on our communities.

The guide also outlines the activities of the FIG CCC project. Facilitators should adjust the slides referring to the project introduction after this date to reflect subsequent

participation opportunities. Facilitators are welcome to select parts of the presentation that suit their context and settings.

The initiative aims to explore interactive ways in which we can understand what 'climate change' is and how it impacts the lived realities of participants. It feeds into a broader set of project activities designed to integrate the development priorities identified by communities into local government planning and private sector investment considerations.

This Guide contains suggestions on how to facilitate climate literacy sessions with your constituencies or communities. Note that this is a learning journey, so please share information from your workshop with us through photos, a short write up, a video or voice recording.

Any comments, suggestions and feedback that you have on using this guide are also very welcome. Please email us at figccc@democracyworksfoundation.org

We look forward to learning with you.