South Africa: Political Parties Unite to Pass New Intelligence Bill in Parliament - South African News Briefs - March 27, 2024

Political Parties Unite to Pass New Intelligence Bill Amidst Concerns of Past Abuse

According to EWN, the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have shown a rare display of unity by supporting a new intelligence bill. The bill is intended to address the misuse of intelligence services that occurred while President Jacob Zuma was in office. The bill, which had been in development for five years, was swiftly adopted by the National Assembly within four months. This response follows a 2018 high-level panel review of the country's security agencies. Under the new legislation, intelligence services will once again be divided into separate foreign and domestic agencies. While the Democratic Alliance's Dianne Kohler-Barnard commended the bill as "elegant" and crucial for safeguarding democracy, the Economic Freedom Fighters' Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stressed the need for greater autonomy for the Inspector General of Intelligence to prevent internal political factionalism. Chairperson of the ad hoc committee overseeing the bill, Jerome Maake, believes it strikes a balance between ensuring the effective functioning of intelligence services and protecting civil liberties.

Three Men Found Guilty in LGBTQ+ Activist Sam Mbatha's Murder

Three men, including a teenager, responsible for the murder of LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha have been found guilty on all charges related to his killing by the North West High Court, reports IOL. Arthur Khoza, 19, Mahlatsi Nkuna, 21, and Thato Mosetla, 22, faced charges including robbery, kidnapping, murder, malicious property damage, and defeating the ends of justice. Mbatha's body was discovered inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle in the Ikageng Section in January 2021 and was positively identified through DNA testing. The trio was arrested in June 2021 following a thorough police investigation that linked them to the crime scene, where bloodstains and a suspected murder weapon - an axe - were found. The case is scheduled for sentencing on July 25, 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Detective Arrested in Cousins' Kidnapping Case

North West police have made significant progress in the investigation of the dramatic kidnapping of two cousins, Zahraa Mohammed (17) and Bataviya Mohammed (19), reports IOL. A multi-disciplinary team has been assigned to this case and they have recently apprehended two additional suspects, one of whom is a police officer. The kidnapping occurred on March 6 while the teenagers were en route to school. After an intense search, the cousins were rescued from a house in Klipgat near Winterveldt and Mabopane on March 25. Six suspects were initially arrested during the rescue operation, with two subsequently cleared. Among the arrested is a police sergeant from Letlhabile detectives. The suspects are set to appear before the Brits Magistrate's Court, facing charges of kidnapping and extortion. The victims were found in relatively good health, albeit exhausted and traumatized, and were reunited with their families.

More South African news