South Africa: Two More Suspects Including a Police Officer Arrested for Cousins' Kidnapping

press release

A multi-disciplinary team tasked to investigate the Mohammed cousins' kidnapping, effected two more arrests on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. The suspects include a police Sergeant attached to Letlhabile Detectives.

The team also confiscated a vehicle, which was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

The number of arrested suspects remains at six. This after two of the initial six suspects arrested on Monday, 25 March 2024, were cleared and released after thorough interviews.

All the remaining six suspects are due to appear before the Brits Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 28 March 2024.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the latest developments especially the arrest of a police officer, which he said will serve as an indication that no one is above the law and that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that alleged perpetrators are brought to book. The General reiterated that tarnishing of the South African Police Service (SAPS) image by unethical employees will not be tolerated.