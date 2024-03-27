South Africa: Two More Suspects Including a Police Officer Arrested for Cousins' Kidnapping

27 March 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A multi-disciplinary team tasked to investigate the Mohammed cousins' kidnapping, effected two more arrests on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. The suspects include a police Sergeant attached to Letlhabile Detectives.

The team also confiscated a vehicle, which was allegedly used during the commission of the crime.

The number of arrested suspects remains at six. This after two of the initial six suspects arrested on Monday, 25 March 2024, were cleared and released after thorough interviews.

All the remaining six suspects are due to appear before the Brits Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 28 March 2024.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the latest developments especially the arrest of a police officer, which he said will serve as an indication that no one is above the law and that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that alleged perpetrators are brought to book. The General reiterated that tarnishing of the South African Police Service (SAPS) image by unethical employees will not be tolerated.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.