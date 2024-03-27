Kenya: President Ruto Affirms Govt's Commitment to War On Drugs, Illicit Brew

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reaffirmed relentless commitments to war on drugs and alcoholism countrywide.

Speaking at Nyeri National Polytechnic in Nyeri, Ruto stated that although many young people have indulged in illegal brew and other drug use, they still possess a great deal of potential to propel forward the nation's economy.

"We are very intentional in dealing with those who want to corrupt our young people with drugs and Illicit brew. We have put down our foot that it cannot be business as usual! We cannot have a drinking nation but a working nation," he said.

President Ruto denied allegations that bars were unfairly closed, stating that his government will keep stepping up its efforts to combat the consumption of illicit brew.

"Those who are telling us that we have closed their bars and they are unhappy with us surely with the losses we have encountered with drugs! Just go to centres, towns, estates and villages and you will find that our young people can hardly stand straight because of drugs and it's unacceptable," he said.

The government has so far closed down 18,650 liquor joints in the ongoing fight against illicit killer brews and narcotic drugs.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki 6, 500 premises closed down had valid licenses but were found to have contravened the Alcoholics Control Act while 12,150 joints were operating without licenses.

Additionally, the government further shut down 14 distilleries and destroyed their equipment after they were found to be operating against the laws.