South Africa: Notorious Wanted Suspect Nabbed Following a Shootout With Police in Seshego

press release

Police in Limpopo have apprehended a notorious suspect after a tense shootout, accentuating the relentless pursuit of justice and the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, 25 March 2024, in Ga-Manamela village in Seshego policing area, when members attached to the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit, acting on precise intelligence, located the suspect, who was wanted in connection with multiple serious crimes including attempted murder, murder and robbery with a firearm, committed in Mogwadi, Seshego and Mara.

The suspect had been evading arrest, leading to a significant manhunt operation.

Upon sighting law enforcement, the suspect engaged in a violent confrontation, opening fire in an attempt to evade arrest. The members responded with precision. After a brief but intense exchange, the wounded suspect was subdued and taken to hospital under the police guard.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the bravery and skill of the officers involved in the operation.

"The success is a testament to the dedication and courage of our officers who face immense dangers to keep our communities safe," the Provincial Commissioner stated.

"We will continue to pursue all those who seek to undermine the safety and security of our citizens with unwavering resolve."

The 30-year-old suspect will appear before different Magistrate's Courts in due course.