Seychelles' President Sends Condolence Message to Russia After Terrorist Attack in Moscow

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of condolence to Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, following the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall last week, the Foreign Affairs Department said on Tuesday.

In his message, Ramkalawan said, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the devastating terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, claiming numerous innocent lives. At this moment of profound tragedy, I extend our deepest condolences to you, your government, and the Russian people during these trying times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims."

The President added, "We condemn in the strongest terms such acts of violence. In the face of such adversity, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to peace, unity, and the preservation of human life and dignity. May the resilience and solidarity of the Russian people serve as a beacon of hope in these difficult times."

Around 137 people were killed last Friday when four gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall in the north of Moscow and fired on an estimated 6,000 people who were attending a rock concert.

According to the BBC news service, the four gunmen have been arrested and charged with acts of terrorism.