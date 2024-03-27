Sudan: RSF Establish Civilian Authority in Sudan's El Gezira

Wad Madani — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in control of most parts of El Gezira, has formed a native administration system in the state. Siddig Osman was elected head of the new authority in a ceremony in the state capital Wad Madani on Saturday.

The RSF which control El Gezira except El Managil locality since December 18, formed a Civil Founding Council, an informed source reported to Radio Dabanga yesterday.

The council elected Professor Siddig Osman as head of the new native administration* authority in Wad Madani on Saturday, in the presence of prominent native administration and other community leaders, and representatives of civil society organisations in the state.

In a press conference following his election, the new native administration head pledged "to lay solid foundations for federal rule despite the challenges".

He called on the displaced in the state to return to their homes and protest the airstrikes of the Sudanese Air Force bombing targeting their homes.

The new native administration is to restore administrative order, protect civilians, and provide basic services in coordination with the RSF.

The Civil Founding Council consists of 31 members representing the localities of El Gezira, who were chosen through consensus from the local communities. The council is headed by Professor Ahmed El Bashir.

El Bashir described the establishment of the new native administration in El Gezira as "a unique experience".

He appealed to international organisations "to cooperate to achieve the declared goals of the native administration" and called on the people of El Gezira "to work together to build the state".

The council head further called on the leaders of the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) "to take a courageous decision to stop the war".

RSF Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo in September last year strongly opposed the "creation of an alternative capital" by the de facto Sudanese government in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, and threatened to set up "a genuine civilian authority" in the areas under its control, with Khartoum as capital.

These days, many parties loyal to the army are calling for the formation of a civilian government in Port Sudan, the international Asharq Al-Awsat news outlet said yesterday.

The Arabic newspaper also noted that the formation of a native administration separately from the central authorities "is not a new experience in Sudan".

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu has also set up a native administration system in the areas in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan it "liberated from the yoke of the authority in Khartoum" and called it the Native Authority of the New Sudan.

Together with combatants of Darfur rebel groups, the SAF is allegedly preparing a large offensive to recapture El Gezira from the RSF - that has been wreaking heavy havoc in dozens of villages in the state since they seized control of the area.

* The Native Administration was instituted by British colonial authorities seeking a pragmatic system of governance that allowed for effective control with limited investment and oversight by the state. The state-appointed tribal leaders also took on new responsibilities for executing policies, collecting taxes, and mobilising labour on behalf of the central government. According to the Darfur Bar Association (DBA), the Native Administration during the 30-year rule of dictator Omar Al Bashir did not represent the real community leaders.