Tunisia/Egypt: Egypt Capital Cup - Tunisia's Soccer Team Finish Third After Win Over New Zealand's On Penalties 4-2

Tunis — Tunisia's national soccer team finished third in the Egypt Capital Cup, part of the FIFA 2024 Series, after defeating New Zealand 4-2 on penalties shoot-out in a placement match at the Cairo Stadium on Tuesday night.

The two teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of regular time.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi and Alaa Ghram all scored for the national team. New Zealand managed just two shots on target, thanks to Costa Barbarouses and Alex Rufer.

The tournament title went to Croatia, who beat Egypt 4-2 in the final, played alongside at the new stadium in the administrative capital.

Croatia's goals were scored by Nikola Vlasic (21), Bruno Petkovic (58), Andrej Kramaric (77) and Lovro Majer (86), while Egypt's came from Rami Rabia (7) and Mohamed Abdelmenam (90).