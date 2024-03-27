South Africa: SANEF Mourns the Passing of Former The Star Newspaper Photojournalist, Boxer Ngwenya

The South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) is saddened by the passing of former The Star newspaper photojournalist, Boxer Ngwenya, who suffered a stroke on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

His friends and colleagues described him as a man who always maintained "journalistic integrity."

Themba Sepotokele, media trainer and former colleague, described him as a "jolly fellow" who was friendly in the newsroom. Sepotokele said he met Ngwenya thirty years ago when he worked as a librarian at The Star. before he traded books for photography.

"I was a cub reporter at the Sowetan. The late veteran journalist, Themba Molefe, advised me to use the library of The Star for research. Boxer was immensely helpful and since then we formed a bond. Even when I joined The Star in 1997."

"Later he was appointed a dark room technician, rose up the ladder, and became a photojournalist. We worked well as a team with Robin Comley as Pictures Editor. Boxer was a jolly fellow who would always stop for a chat with colleagues in the newsroom, subs department, transport, or canteen."

"He was quite level-headed and always discussed football, especially his beloved team Orlando Pirates. In December, we visited him together with former colleagues, Siphiwe Sibeko, Themba Hadebe, and Thobeka Ndabula and he was gravely ill. We wish the family strength in these difficult and trying times," said Sepotokele.

Sumayya Samsoodien, who worked with Ngwenya at The Star said Boxer was such a laugh and "it was a pleasure working with him. Spreading cheer wherever he went."

"He would walk into the office every morning cheerful, greeting everyone and making a big noise. You could hear him from a mile away. Boxer was a wonderful person. Always had a smile on his face," she said.

She said that while every human being goes through tough times, she would remember Boxer as a colleague who hid his troubles very well and who "went about his work without complaining, never in a bad mood, always the same."

SANEF extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire media fraternity during this time of deep loss.